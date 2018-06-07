The Most Hated Insects – What’s Yours? By Pam Cook | Jun 7, 2018 @ 7:03 AM Midges are back…but what insect do you hate the most? Prize: 1 Pair of VIP tickets to the Canton Blues Fest this weekend in Downtown Canton 1) Moquito 2) Cockroach 3) Wasp 4) Fly 5) Flea 6) Tick 7) Ant 8) Grasshopper 9) Bee/Hornet 10) Termite beecockroachfleaflyinsectsmidgesmosquitostermiteticktop 5wasp SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sometimes You Never Know… How Much do you Care about the Environment? Detect Cancer with a Blood Test? Yes! Why Should you Hug your Cat? Youth Football Team does the Unthinkable LOOK! Tell Your Boss!