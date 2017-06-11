OK,

This is supposed to be the big blockbuster kickoff to the new Universal Studio’s Dark Universe series of retakes of their classic horror movies.

Turns out this first one’s kind of a dud.

It got squashed big time by Marvel’s latest part of their own Universe….Wonder Woman.

Tom Cruise was….you know, Tom Cruise. There’s plenty of action and high-octane excitement….It just seems to get lost in the story

Cruise and his sidekick played by Jake Johnson, seemed to have a great connection early on…but even it gets lost as the story unfolds….

So to me…the Mummy is truly a missed opportunity. Today’s audiences expect more from action/adventure/horror genre…if there is such a thing. They want edge-of-your seat excitement, and they demand clever dialogue and humor.

And if you go for the humor…make it work.

So, I give it 2 stars. I’d side with the critics and give it 1 1/2…but I think the general public will forgive Tom Cruise and love the action….so it’s 2..

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

