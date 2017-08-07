The Parade was GRAND!

One of my favorite events of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival is the Repository Grand Parade. Not only do I get to see the parade up close and personal, I get to broadcast live from the parade route. To see the reaction of the children and adults alike is priceless. Many football fans take the opportunity to show their support for their teams and favorite players. Of course, I always love it when there’s a Pittsburgh Steeler in the class. Growing up, my sons Jordan and Alex absolutely loved coming to the parade with me. Although they hated me dragging them out of bed at 6am on a Saturday, once we got downtown they woke up in a hurry. I’ve had the pleasure to ride in the parade as well…more than a dozen times. To see the hundreds of thousands of fans along the route is unbelievable..hard to describe. It’s a tradition that even the Hall of Famers are in awe of and I hope it never goes away. Kudos to all involved. Oh and thanks to Joe Palmisano for another great call of the event with me!

***I took this picture from our vantage point along Cleveland Avenue.