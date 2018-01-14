The Post

There’s a lot to like about this movie. First, the cast: Tom Hanks. Meryl Streep leading a top-notch ensemble….and of course Directed by Steven Spielberg.

It’s timely. Given the political climate of today.

That’s by design of course. Spielberg has wanted to do a Pentagon Papers movie for some time. I think the results of the 2016 election created a fast track to print. The script was ready just after the inauguration. So, from script, to casting, to the theaters in just a few months. Yes, it was THAT Fast!

Is Spielberg trying to tell us something? Well of course, he is.

But he doesn’t preach to us. He let’s the story stand on it’s own. You will decide if the story relates to today’s headlines ….or is simply a good, solid reminder of the importance of a free press.

It IS, after all, the true story, of a real government cover-up that, frankly, spanned four presidents. Led by it’s fearless editor, Ben Bradlee (Hanks), and an unflinching Katherine Graham (Meryl Streep) the Washington Post published the Pentagon Papers, that of course, began the unraveling of the Nixon presidency. That battle between the press and the government, eventually made its way to the Supreme Court as you’ll see in this film.

This is fine drama. Crafted well by Spielberg, with great acting by the entire ensemble

No matter your political persuasion of whether you believe the Press of today delivers fake news or real news or somewhere in-between…. you should see this movie.

I give it a 4 out of 5 stars.

