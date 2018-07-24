The Run For House District 48

J David talked with Lorraine Wilburn about some of her platform issues that she is running on. Wilburn wants to be the face of change and serving a diverse population. Wilburn mentioned how millennials do not have access to healthcare with working mostly part time job. Wilburn is willing to reach out to her voters, and will reply to any phone call, Email, or text. She is willing to sit down and have a conversation over a cup of coffee. They also mentioned some of the other issues Wilburn is pursuing on her platform.

For more information on her camping visit her website