The Space Between Us

Maybe I’m just getting too sentimental in my old age.

The critics are calling it “schmaltsy” and “predicable”.  And it is.

The Space Between Us is about a boy born on Mars….under circumstances which causes NASA to hide his birth from the world.  He travels to Earth for the first time — and you see the simple things and the wonders of our planet through his fresh eyes.  And of course, he falls in love with a girl.  Together they’re forced to run away from the adults….and…well…It’s schmaltsy  .

And yes, there are inexplicable goofs. Like, how can he and the girl talk in realtime via computer — when he’s on Mars and she’s on Earth. You know, given the distance.

But I really liked it.  It was refreshing.  His honesty.  Their first love.  Even the storyline.

In the end, it’s a teenage love story that’s a perfect date night movie for young adults.  Which, I would guess is what the director was going for….and the producers…who conveniently release it just before Valentine’s Day.

Critics give it 1 star.  Yikes.  But fans are giving it a 4 on Rotten Tomatoes.

I can’t go that far, but it’s a definite 3.   PG-13.

You might want to wait for it to come to Netflix.  But, if you’re into sappy romance with a little sci-fi thrown in.  I suspect you’ll love the movie as much as I did.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

