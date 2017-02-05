Maybe I’m just getting too sentimental in my old age.

The critics are calling it “schmaltsy” and “predicable”. And it is.

The Space Between Us is about a boy born on Mars….under circumstances which causes NASA to hide his birth from the world. He travels to Earth for the first time — and you see the simple things and the wonders of our planet through his fresh eyes. And of course, he falls in love with a girl. Together they’re forced to run away from the adults….and…well…It’s schmaltsy .

And yes, there are inexplicable goofs. Like, how can he and the girl talk in realtime via computer — when he’s on Mars and she’s on Earth. You know, given the distance.

But I really liked it. It was refreshing. His honesty. Their first love. Even the storyline.

In the end, it’s a teenage love story that’s a perfect date night movie for young adults. Which, I would guess is what the director was going for….and the producers…who conveniently release it just before Valentine’s Day.

Critics give it 1 star. Yikes. But fans are giving it a 4 on Rotten Tomatoes.

I can’t go that far, but it’s a definite 3. PG-13.

You might want to wait for it to come to Netflix. But, if you’re into sappy romance with a little sci-fi thrown in. I suspect you’ll love the movie as much as I did.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

