There’s a New Toothbrush That Cleans Your Teeth in 10 Seconds

This is like the ultimate toothbrush for anyone who’s LAZY.  Not only does it brush your teeth for you . . . not only does it brush them in record time . . . but you don’t even need to move your arm.

There’s a product called Amabrush on Kickstarter right now, and it’s a new kind of toothbrush that cleans your teeth perfectly in 10 seconds flat.

It looks more like a mouthguard than a toothbrush that you’re used to.  You put it in your mouth, press a button, and it simultaneously scrubs all of your teeth with just the right amount of toothpaste.

go to kickstarter to view: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1071673943/amabrush-worlds-first-automatic-toothbrush

 

