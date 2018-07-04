Things NOT to do on the 4th of July!

There are a ton of lists floating around the internet that have to do with Fourth of July safety. So we went through and broke them down into five categories . . .

1. Fireworks. Don’t let yourself have a relaxed attitude with them, because that’s how accidents happen. Don’t let kids use them unsupervised. Never use ILLEGAL fireworks. Never re-light a “dud.” And always have a hose handy.

2. Grilling. Never leave your grill unattended. Don’t spray lighter fluid on an open flame, or leave the bottle next to the grill. Never use a grill inside an enclosed area, like a garage. And make sure it’s far enough away from anything that might catch fire.

3. Water Safety. If you’ll be around water, the most important thing is to keep a close eye on the kids. Young kids can drown in as little as TWO INCHES of water. So you have to be careful, even if it’s just a baby pool. Around a real pool, you have to be even more cautious. And be careful about rip tides at the beach.

4. Sun exposure. If you’re outside all day, you HAVE to wear sunblock. A recent study found super-high SPFs do make a difference . . . SPF 100 is better than SPF 50. So keep that in mind, find some shade, and drink plenty of water, so you don’t overheat.

5. Your Pets. A lot of pets get spooked by fireworks and run away. So make sure their collar is on. Never take your dog to a fireworks display. In general, think about keeping them inside, just to be safe. And if you have people over, let THEM know not to let them outside too.

