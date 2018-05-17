Things To Do This Weekend in Stark County

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

Players Guild Theatre – May 18-20 | Friday & Saturday 8:00PM and Sunday 2:00PM

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is an epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero! Location:

Straight White Men

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre in Downtown Canton is proud to present STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

When Ed and his three adult sons come together to celebrate Christmas, they enjoy cheerful trash-talking, pranks, and takeout Chinese. Then they confront a problem that even being a happy family can’t solve: When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is the value of being a straight white man?

May 18 & May 19

Time: 8:00 PM to 11:59 PM

Art Gone Wild Free Family Day

Join the Canton Museum of Art for an African Safari at our Art Gone Wild Free Family Day. Featuring art activities, scavenger hunt, and live animals, it’s sure to be fun for all ages.

Saturday May 19th, Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Belairs

The Belairs invite you to take a trip back in time to the fabulous 50’s & 60’s!! The Belairs – Northeast Ohio’s Premier Oldies Band – Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm All Seats $10

Location: Lions Lincoln Theatre

Brick Street Art & Jazz Festival

A full day of jazz, food, and interactive arts activities for all ages!

Location: Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce

Time: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

North Market Street

Saturday May 19th

Downtown Canton Flea along Court Avenue in Downtown Canton

May 19 | 9:00AM-2:00PM

Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors, offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food & drink, collectibles and all kinds of crazy other stuff you won’t find anywhere else. It’s all for sale, all for you, all in one place.

