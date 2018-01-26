You think you made a bad decision? Here’s one from the king!

On the Kenny & JT show heard weekday’s 3pm – 7pm we often talk about crazy or stupid things we’ve done in our lives. Well, we may not be alone. Albeit any time Lebron James decides to do something it usually doesn’t include crazy or stupid.

LeBron was recently asked about the worst financial decision he ever made and—believe it or not—just like you and me, it happened in Vegas.

Only, unlike you and I, he didn’t bet the house there, he bought one.

“I’m young, I don’t know,” James said recently. “I’m having a ball out there playing. Also having a good time. I’m 21, 22. My family’s coming out, they love it. Let’s buy a house. Who buys a house in Vegas?”

Something tells me he’ll get over it considering all the prudent investments James has made—which he named signing with Nike and Beats as the best.