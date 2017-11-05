THOR: RAGNAROK

I think that with the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, MARVEL is finally starting to see what makes people want to see their comic book heroes on the big screen:

yes, it’s the larger-than-life characters. Yes, it’s also great 3D mind-blowing action scenes and action sequences.

But, the ingredient that makes the soup spectacular…is when the characters become human and pour out the “we-don’t-take-ourselves-too-seriously-either” attitude. It’s just pure adrenaline- rush fun and funny!

Congrats MARVEL! You’ve given us just enough of every ingredient to make this the perfect holiday season kick-off movie!

Chris Hemsworth is perfect as the “good guy-who-should-be-king”….as is Tom Hiddleston, his ever-present burr-in-his-side brother. Cate Blanchet makes a spectacular debut as their delicious villainess –who happens to be their sister.

Even many of the fight scenes —destructive and intense..were fun and funny.

Oh, and the soundtrack rocks….of course it does.

Some dour critics are saying it’s too funny….Who cares what they think? They’re parents who tell you don’t go outside in the rain, you’ll catch cold. Don’t go in the sun, you’ll get sunburn. Don’t Don’t……I say…step into the water and drown… in laughter and entertainment….

And isn’t that why we go to the movies?

I give it 4.5 stars out of 5.

I’m Gary Rivers and That’s What’s happening at the movies.

