THRIVE Coalition Works To Decrease Infant Deaths in Stark County

Gary Rivers held a discussion on Infant Mortality in Stark County with several area Health Department officials Thursday morning.

Guests on the show included James Adams, Health Commissioner, Canton City Public Health and Annie Butusov, Epidemiologist with Canton City Public Health and the THRIVE Project.

Stark County’s rate exceeds the state’s. Ohio recorded a slight increase in the number of babies who died before their first birthday in 2016, with an average of 7.4 infant deaths for every 1,000 births last year. The Stark county rate was 9.0 per 1,000 births, is an uptick from the county’s five-year average that had stood at 7.7.

The discussion centered on why the higher rates in Stark — and what is being done to combat the problem.