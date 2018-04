CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Continued success for the “THRIVE Stark County” infant wellness program.

They report 16.7% fewer infant deaths in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first three months of 2017.

The program works through community health partners with other agencies to get would-be moms to the doctor, all throughout their pregnancies.

The idea is: if mom isn’t healthy, baby may not be either.