Thursday Evening Event Hopes To Help Stop Bullying By Gary Rivers | Jan 31, 2018 @ 6:41 AM Canton Police Officer Lamar Sharpe will be a guest on the Gary River Show Wednesday morning at 10am to explain the reason behind his event, "Project Believe" The event will be held at the Canton Palace theatre on Thursday evening at 7:30pm.