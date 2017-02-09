Thursday is National Pizza Day. Time For Deals!

Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day.

There are some good deals around, but you have to look for them.

Here are some of the better deals that we found:

Chuck E Cheese is offering a $2 discount off any large pizza if you use their online printable coupon.

Dominos Pizza has a Large 3-topping pizza today for $7.99

Hungry Howie’s has a large pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99.

Little Caesars – Well, the deal is not specific to National Pizza Day, but they do have a new 5 for $5 menu for a limited time.

Marco’s features $3 off orders over $15 and $5 off orders over $20.

Papa Johns has an online deal that is kind of hard to find. Use this code: 40PIZZA online and get 40% off until early March.

Pizza Hut: It’s an odd one. They’re working with Amazon. If you use the Alexa app, ask Alexa to order your pizza and you’ll get a 30% discount. We may try it just to see how it all works.

And last, but not least…FREE PIZZA at Pilot Flying J!

You have to work for it. You go online and download a coupon. Then, you go to a participating Pilot Flying J — and you’ll get a free slice of pizza.

If you’re hungrier? Well, you’ll have to buy the pizza.