Tim Ryan Critical of Global Gag Rule’s Return

WASHINGTON (WHBC) (Jan. 24, 2017) – Northeast Ohio Congressman Democrat Tim Ryan is already criticizing President Donald Trump for one of his first actions in office.

Trump reinstated the Global Gag Rule, establishing that healthcare providers overseas that receive U.S. funding can’t discuss abortion with patients, or else they will lose those dollars.

Ryan is calling it a mistake, saying women in poorer countries facing health risks from their pregnancies need to know their options.

The Global Gag Rule started under President Reagan. Every Republican president since then has had it in place, while the Democratic presidents have repealed it during their terms.

Ryan says study after study shows that the Global Gag Rule hurts health coverage around the world.