Time To Think About What Toys To Buy For Christmas Presents

Meredith Sinclair is a regular Family Lifestyle contributor to the TODAY show and Fox & Friends–She joined Gary Rivers Friday morning to discuss toys that parents can buy this holiday season that just might be very helpful to a child’s development.

Family Lifestyle Expert Meredith Sinclair. Meredith Sinclair, M.Ed., is an ambassador for the not-for-profit organization, the Genius of Play, a leading resource on the physical, cognitive, social and emotional benefits of play that serve children throughout their lives (www.TheGeniusOfPlay.org).

Meredith’s website: http://www.meredithplays.com

–