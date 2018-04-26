Timken Employee Running For 7th Congressional Seat

Patrick Pikus, Plain Twp resident, and business manager at Timken is running for Congress. He’s a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

His opponent in the Democratic primary is Ken Harbaugh of Avon, a former Navy pilot who ran a nonprofit that deploys military veterans as emergency first responders around the world,

The 7th congressional district includes parts of Lorain, Medina, Huron, Richland, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and all of Ashland, Coshocton, Knox and Holmes counties.

