Tiqvah Hands of Hope and Kiwanis Host Superhero 5k

Lesley Doan- Executive Director at Tiqvah Hands of Hope was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning —announcing theRun4Kids Superhero 5K run 8 p.m. July 13 on a course at Stark State College and Kent State University Stark.

A race in the Ohio Challenge Series, the family-oriented Superhero 5K is jointly sponsored by Tiqvah Hands of Hope and Belden Village Kiwanis to raise funds to serve youths in need.

Runners are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume. Superhero capes can be ordered at preregistration, child size only $10, or purchase race day.

Race day check-in opens at Stark State Business and Entrepreneurial Building on 6200 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, at 6 p.m. A free kid’s run kicks off at7:15 followed by the main 5K race at 8.

Register at OhioChallengeSeries.enmotive.com/events/register/run4kids-superhero-5k. For additional information go to www.tiqvah.org orwww.beldenvillagekiwanis.org.

Registration is $35 race day 18 and over – $30 race day 17 and under – $120 five runner team – free youth fun run 12 and under.

The course features two laps on a scenic route through the Stark State and Kent State Stark campuses.

Runners receive: dry-fit shirt, reusable LED wristband, Subway gift certificate and photos on OhioChallengeSeries.net.

Awards: first male and female finishers, first three finishers in each age group and first team.

Belden Village Kiwanis serves the Jackson, Plain and North Canton communities sponsoring Jackson, Glen Oak and Fairless high schools Key Clubs and projects making an impact with kids in both our local and our global community. For additional information go to www.beldenvillagekiwanis.org.

Dedicated to serving children and families for nearly ten years, Tiqvah Hands of Hope provides services including family style meals, homework help; educational activities; enrichment opportunities (including dance, art, science, coding and more); physical education; character development mentoring based upon Biblical principles and a clothing boutique for Canton students and their families. For additional information go to www.tiqvah.org.