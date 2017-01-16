Today Is “Blue Monday” . . . the Most Depressing Day of the Year

According to a psychologist, today is the most DEPRESSING day of the year.

Dr. Cliff Arnall figured out that the most depressing day of the year always falls on a Monday in January, and this year, it’s today.

The formula is based on a bunch of factors, including:

The weather . . . the glow from the holidays wearing off . . . people failing on their New Year’s resolutions . . . people realizing how much debt they racked up in December . . . and the amount of time until we go on vacation again.

And no where in the calculations did they take into consideration this is the day it sinks in that the Cleveland Browns may never make the NFL playoffs.

Did hearing all of that make you MORE bummed out than you were before?

This most depressing day thing can kind of be a self-fulfilling prophecy, huh?

Complete Story: (Daily Dot)