Today Is “Red Tuesday”, The Day You’re Most Likely to Get Dumped

 Today is “Red Tuesday” . . . the day of the year you’re most likely to get DUMPED, because it’s exactly one week from Valentine’s Day.

If you want to break things off without seeming TOTALLY heartless about it, apparently this is the cut-off.

The cheating website IllicitEncounters.com did a survey, and found 30% of people have broken up with someone a week before Valentine’s Day.  They polled their MEMBERS though . . . so the number might be lower for non-cheaters.

80% said the main reason they did it was so they wouldn’t feel guilty FAKING their way through Valentine’s Day next week.

And 55% said they broke up with the person face-to-face . . . 28% did it over the phone . . . 12% did it over text . . . and 5% did it on social media.

