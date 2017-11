Kenny and JT are asking today, who is your all-time favorite WWF/WWE wrestler in honor of Ric Flair’s 30 for 30 special tonight on ESPN at 10pm “NatureBoy”.

“The Roadman”, Kenny Roda got to meet the Nature Boy this past June in Cleveland at the NBA Finals between the Cavs and Warriors. OSU head football coach Urban Meyer was also there and got to meet “The Nature Boy”!