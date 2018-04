CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – No one’s complaining too much because it’s not snowing, but we’re dealing with rain and cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The best chance for rain is Tuesday says AccuWeather, but it won’t be raining all the time.

And, we expect about a half-inch of rain out of this system.

Temps will only be in the low to mid 50s for afternoon highs the next few days.

The normal high is 63.