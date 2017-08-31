Top 10 Largest Cities in America – Houston is #4

With Harvey in Texas I heard folks say “I didn’t know Houston was the 4th largest city in the United States”. So, that is our Morning Show Top 5 today…name 5 out of the top 10 largest cities by population in the United States.
1. New York City, NY – 8,174,959
2. Los Angeles, CA – 3,792,657
3. Chicago, IL – 2,695,598
4. Houston, TX – 2,096,661
5. Philadelphia, PA – 1,526,006
6. Phoenix, AZ – 1,447,617
7. San Antonio, TX – 1,327,556
8. San Diego, CA – 1,301,621
9. Dallas, TX – 1,197,792
10. San Jose, CA – 945,942