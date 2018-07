Top 10 MLB Ballparks

According to Forbes Magazine 2018, the Top 10 baseball parks in America (WE know where HOME is at Progressive Field!) are:

1. AT&T Park Giants San Francisco, CA

2. Oriole Park at Camden Yards Orioles Baltimore

3. Busch Stadium III Cardinals St. Louis, MO

4. Dodger Stadium Dodgers Los Angeles, CA

5. PNC Park Pirates Pittsburgh, PA

6. Coors Field Rockies Denver, CO

7. Fenway Park Red Sox Boston, MA

8. Kauffman Stadium Royals Kansas City, MO

9. Petco Park Padres San Diego, CA

10. Wrigley Field Cubs Chicago, IL