Top 10 Most Patriotic States

The 10 Most Patriotic States in America –

A new study ranked all 50 states according to how PATRIOTIC they are. They looked at things like how many people enlist in the military . . . how many veterans there are . . . how many adults voted in the last election . . . and how often people google the American flag. The study done by WalletHub

1) Virginia

2) Alaska

3) Wyoming

4) South Carolina

5) Colorado

6) Washington

7) Hawaii

8) Idaho

9) Georgia

10 North Carolina.