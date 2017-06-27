Monday night the NFL Network released the list of Top 100 NFL Players of 2017. The rankings are created by NFL player vote. Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns came in at #25. Who was #100? Joey Bosa! Here’s the list…and FYI — last year’s #1 Cam Newton – not in this year’s top 10. Adrian Peterson was at #5 in 2016 and this year he’s at #98.

Here is the top ten:

Tom Brady – New England Patriots

Von Miller – Denver Broncos

Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons

Antonio Brown – Pittsburgh Steelers

Khalil Mack – Oakland Raiders

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers

Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr – New York Giants

Le’Veon Bell – Pittsburgh Steelers

Matt Ryan – Atlanta Falcons