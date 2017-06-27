Monday night the NFL Network released the list of Top 100 NFL Players of 2017. The rankings are created by NFL player vote. Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns came in at #25. Who was #100? Joey Bosa! Here’s the list…and FYI — last year’s #1 Cam Newton – not in this year’s top 10. Adrian Peterson was at #5 in 2016 and this year he’s at #98.
Here is the top ten:
Tom Brady – New England Patriots
Von Miller – Denver Broncos
Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons
Antonio Brown – Pittsburgh Steelers
Khalil Mack – Oakland Raiders
Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers
Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr – New York Giants
Le’Veon Bell – Pittsburgh Steelers
Matt Ryan – Atlanta Falcons