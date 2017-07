It’s National Lollipop Day. Name 5 of the top 10 Dum Dum lollipop flavors!

1. Watermelon

2. Strawberry

3. Orange

4. Grape

5. Cotton Candy

6. Cream Soda

7. Cherry

8. Root Beer

9. Banana Split

10. Lemon Lime

Congrats to Dave! He won a $50 gift card to Gervasi Vineyard for playing along.