Pam & Gary’s Top Ten Call-In Game asked the question, “What are the Top ten things women keep in their purse?”

Here are the Top ten items.

Cellphone safety pins bandaids lipstick hand sanitizer breath mints/mints/gum kleenex lotion compact mirro paper/pen

Honorable Mention:

11. aspirin/tylenol, etc

12. feminine hygiene products

13. wallet

14. keys