Tornado Warning Expires; Stays North

Tornado Warning

OHC133-151-153-152315-

/O.NEW.KCLE.TO.W.0001.180415T2229Z-180415T2315Z/

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

National Weather Service Cleveland OH

629 PM EDT SUN APR 15 2018

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Portage County in northeastern Ohio…

Stark County in northeastern Ohio…

Eastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio…

* Until 715 PM EDT

* At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Cuyahoga Falls, or near Akron, moving northeast

at 25 mph. Additional storms located along the line in Stark

County were also capable of producing a tornado.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Kent, Hudson and Twinsburg around 640 PM EDT.

Streetsboro around 650 PM EDT.

Ravenna around 655 PM EDT.

Mantua around 700 PM EDT.

Garrettsville around 715 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Greentown, Brimfield, Brady Lake, Windham, Atwater, Stow, Aurora,

Robertsville, Perry Heights and Sugar Bush Knolls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.