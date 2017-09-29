QB JT first pass at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium …

If this doesn't make play of the day, nothing will... JT about to throw his first TD pass at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

If it’s Fall on WHBC, it’s everything High School Football.

Fridays 3pm-6pm, WHBC’s Kenny & JT broadcast live from various high school football stadium in Stark County. Besides great sports talk and guests, it’s JT’s goal to throw a touchdown pass on every field. His unlikely receiver? Engineer Rich! Is the pass completed? Just watch!

Kenny & JT’s show is followed at 6pm by The Aultman Stadium Show then the Shearer’s Snacks Friday Radio Game of the Week. Kick off 7pm.

Fri 09/29 Lake @ McKinley

Fri 10/06 Green @ Perry

Fri 10/13 GlenOak @ McKinley

Fri 10/20 Lake @ GlenOak

Fri 10/27 GlenOak @ Perry

For the entire WHBC High School Football 2017 program click below. WHBC High School Football Coverage: 73 years in the making!