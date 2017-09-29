QB JT first pass at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium …

Hit the refresh button if you don’t see the video above!
If it’s Fall on WHBC, it’s everything High School Football.
Fridays 3pm-6pm, WHBC’s Kenny & JT broadcast live from various high school football stadium in Stark County. Besides great sports talk and guests, it’s JT’s goal to throw a touchdown pass on every field. His unlikely receiver? Engineer Rich! Is the pass completed? Just watch!
Kenny & JT’s show is followed at 6pm by The Aultman Stadium Show then the Shearer’s Snacks Friday Radio Game of the Week. Kick off 7pm.
Fri 09/29 Lake @ McKinley
Fri 10/06 Green @ Perry
Fri 10/13 GlenOak @ McKinley
Fri 10/20 Lake @ GlenOak
Fri 10/27 GlenOak @ Perry
For the entire WHBC High School Football 2017 program click below. WHBC High School Football Coverage: 73 years in the making!