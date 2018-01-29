Why Are Traffic Fatalities Climbing?

Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute, is scheduled for 11 O’clock this morning on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about rising traffic fatalities in Ohio and around the nation.

According to the National Safety Council, 40,200 Americans died in car crashes in 2016. When compared to 2014, it marks the most significant two-year increase in more than 50 years.

Distracted driving is the cause of many vehicular accidents, and surprisingly cellphones are only part of the problem. Manual, visual and cognitive distractions all affect a driver’s focus on the road.

According to the 2017 Travelers Risk Index:

10 percent of respondents said they have gotten into an accident from their own distracted driving.

Twenty-three percent of respondents said they have had an accident due to someone else’s distracted driving.

Three in 10 people surveyed said they have had a near miss (almost got into an accident) due to their own distracted driving.

Joan will also talk about Travelers’ new Every Second Matters campaign, which raises awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and helps to encourage safe driving behaviors.