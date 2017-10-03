Do Tragedies Bring Out The Best In Americans?

The United States was just picking up the pieces of three massive hurricanes, when a mass shooting occurred in Las Vegas, taking 59 lives.

Within these tragedies some Americans see a small thread of hope.

Environmentalist Greg Kozera spoke to Gary Rivers about how hero’s emerged during these horrific events.

“I know that any group of people that is focused on a dream or vision, is willing to work and doesn’t care who gets the credit, can accomplish almost anything,” says Kozera.

“We are a much better country when we work together,” says Kozera.