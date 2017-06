CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The group “Train” is making it right with fans who couldn’t hear the performance on the lawn at Blossom Saturday night.

They’re playing a free show for those concert goers Wednesday night at 9 at Jacobs Pavilion in the Flats in Cleveland.

The show is just for Blossom lawn ticket holders.

Bring your ticket to the Jacobs box office, which opens at 7 p.m.