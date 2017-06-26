“Transformers: The Last Knight”

I had already read many reviews and thought..certainly it couldn t be THAT bad

actually, it kinda sorta is.

I mean…if you’re a fan of non stop metal crunching robot killing sci-fi action…you might like that…but there’s so much of it..you’re completely exhausted by the end of it.

I love Anthony Hopkins in almost any movie. And He does give some sort of relevance to the movie..you know, explaining stonehenge…and the knights of the round table… But the storyline is just too disjointed to really follow. So you get lost in all of the action…and…well..I left the movie asking myself…what was that?

But truthfully, I don’t think this is the worst of the Transformers movies. This is the fifth. maybe it IS time to retire the franchise.

Well…we know they won’t.

This time I’m joinng the reviewers…..One star.

Hold your breath for the next one….

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

Tune in at 6:50 each Monday morning for my latest review and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see your next movie from Cinemark Theaters