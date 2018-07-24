Tribe Makes Roster Moves

INDIANS RECALL RHP SHANE BIEBER;

CLAIM OF JOHNNY FIELD FROM TAMPA BAY

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League roster:

Recalled RHP SHANE BIEBER (#57) from AAA Columbus.

Optioned INF YANDY DÍAZ to AAA Columbus.

Claimed OF JOHNNY FIELD off outright waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned him to AAA Columbus.

Transferred LHP ANDREW MILLER from the 10-day to the 60-day Disabled List.

Bieber, 23, begins his third stint with Cleveland this year, posting a 5-1 mark with a 3.53 ERA over his first 7 career Major League starts (43.1IP, 50H, 17ER, 8BB, 42SO). Between AA Akron and AAA Columbus this year he has posted a mark of 6-1 with a 1.47 ERA in 13 starts (79.2IP, 56H, 13ER, 7BB, 77SO). Following his July 14th option to Triple-A, he appeared in one game on July 19 vs. Scranton (ND, 3.0IP, 3H, 2R/ER).

Field, 26, made his Major League debut for the Rays on April 14 and batted .213 (36-169) in 62 games at the MLB level in 2018 before being designated for assignment on July 20. He currently leads American League rookies with four outfield assists, while he ranks 7th in steals (4) and T9th in homers (6). The Las Vegas, NV native made 18 starts in left field this season, 14 starts in right field and five starts in center field. He has also batted .351 (13-37) at Triple-A Durham this year with three doubles, four RBI and six runs scored in 10 games. The right-handed hitter was initially selected by Tampa Bay out of the University of Arizona in the fifth round of the 2013 Draft, and currently has three Minor League options remaining.