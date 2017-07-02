The Tribe Have Reservations For Five at the MLB All-Star Game

For the first time since 2004 the Indians will have five American League All-Stars representing Cleveland in the Mid-Summer Classic in Miami on July 11th.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez was voted in by the fans as a starter.

Joining him on the A.L. squad will be  outfielder Michael Brantley, shortstop Francisco Lindor, plus pitchers Cory Kluber and Andrew Miller. Brantley and Lindor were selected as reserves.

Terry Francona will manage the A.L.  team and he is the first Indians skipper to do so since Mike Hargrove did it back in 1998.

 

 

