TRIBE SIGNS 1ST BASEMAN YONDER ALONSO
By Kenny Roda
|
Dec 23, 2017 @ 11:54 AM

Here is the official Cleveland Indians press release on the signing of 1st baseman Yonder Alonso:

     December 23, 2017

INDIANS SIGN YONDER ALONSO

 CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed free agent 1B YONDER ALONSO to a two-year Major League contract with a vesting/club option for the 2020 season.

 Alonso, 30, is coming off the best season of his career to date, hitting .266 (120-451) with a career-high 28 home runs and 67 RBI in 142 games with the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners in 2017. He also collected single-season career bests in runs (72), RBI, walks (68), on-base pct. (.365), slugging pct. (.501) and OPS (.866).  He was selected to the American League All-Star team, finished 12th in the A.L. in on-base pct. and 17th in the league in OPS.  The Cuban-born and Miami, FL resident hit 17 homers in the pitcher-friendly confines where he played his home games (Oakland Coliseum, Safeco Field) after entering the season with 39 career home runs.

 The University of Miami alum was the seventh overall selection by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2008 draft and was traded to the San Diego Padres in December 2011 after debuting with the Reds in 2010.  He owns a career Major League batting average of .268 (685-2554) with 149 doubles, 67 home runs and 306 RBI in 806 games with the Reds, Padres, Athletics and Mariners.  He has played 365 of his 396 career home games in Petco Park, Safeco Field and Oakland Coliseum.

 Yonder Alonso:

Year

Team

AVG

G

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

BB

SO

SB

CS

OBP

SLG

OPS

2010

Cincinnati Reds

.207

22

29

2

6

2

0

0

3

0

10

0

0

.207

.276

.483

2011

Cincinnati Reds

.330

47

88

9

29

4

0

5

15

10

21

0

0

.398

.545

.943

2012

San Diego Padres

.273

155

549

47

150

39

0

9

62

62

101

3

0

.348

.393

.741

2013

San Diego Padres

.281

97

334

34

94

11

0

6

45

32

47

6

0

.341

.368

.709

2014

San Diego Padres

.240

84

267

27

64

19

1

7

27

17

36

6

1

.285

.397

.682

2015

San Diego Padres

.282

103

354

50

100

18

1

5

31

42

48

2

5

.361

.381

.742

2016

Oakland Athletics

.253

156

482

52

122

34

0

7

56

45

74

3

1

.316

.367

.683

2017

Combined Totals

.266

142

451

72

120

22

0

28

67

68

118

2

0

.365

.501

.866

Oakland Athletics

.266

100

319

52

85

17

0

22

49

50

88

1

0

.369

.527

.896

Seattle Mariners

.265

42

132

20

35

5

0

6

18

18

30

1

0

.353

.439

.792

Major League Totals

.268

806

2554

293

685

149

2

67

306

276

455

22

7

.340

.407

.747

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 