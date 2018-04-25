Tribe Signs Veteran Outfielder

(official Indians press release)

INDIANS SIGN OF MELKY CABRERA

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed free agent OF MELKY CABRERA to a Minor League contract.

Cabrera, 33, owns a 13-year Major League career batting average of .286 (1786-6250) with 344 doubles, 44 triples, 131 home runs and 768 RBI in 1676 games since debuting with the New York Yankees in 2005. Among active switch-hitters, he currently ranks second in RBI (768) and 3rd in hits (1786), runs (824) and doubles (344). He is a veteran of 22 career Postseason games and was the Most Valuable Player of the 2012 All-Star Game.

He split the 2017 season between Chicago-AL and Kansas City, hitting a combined .285 (177-for-620) with 17 home runs and 85 RBI in 156 games after beginning the campaign with the White Sox and later acquired by the Royals at the end of July. He finished one home run and two RBI shy of matching his career highs, set with the Royals in 2011. His .285 average ranked fourth among MLB switch-hitters.and he was one of three MLB outfielders to sport that average and at least 30 doubles, 17 homers and 85 RBI (Marcell Ozuna and Charlie Blackmon). His 42 doubles in 2016 ranked tied for third in the American League.

Cabrera is currently working out at the club’s Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Arizona and will join one of the club’s Minor League affiliates next week.