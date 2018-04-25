Tribe Signs Veteran Outfielder
By Kenny Roda
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 6:39 PM

(official Indians press release)

INDIANS SIGN OF MELKY CABRERA

 CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed free agent OF MELKY CABRERA to a Minor League contract. 

 Cabrera, 33, owns a 13-year Major League career batting average of .286 (1786-6250) with 344 doubles, 44 triples, 131 home runs and 768 RBI in 1676 games since debuting with the New York Yankees in 2005.  Among active switch-hitters, he currently ranks second in RBI (768) and 3rd in hits (1786), runs (824) and doubles (344).  He is a veteran of 22 career Postseason games and was the Most Valuable Player of the 2012 All-Star Game.

 He split the 2017 season between Chicago-AL and Kansas City, hitting a combined .285 (177-for-620) with 17 home runs and 85 RBI in 156 games after beginning the campaign with the White Sox and later acquired by the Royals at the end of July.  He finished one home run and two RBI shy of matching his career highs, set with the Royals in 2011.  His .285 average ranked fourth among MLB switch-hitters.and he was one of three MLB outfielders to sport that average and at least 30 doubles, 17 homers and 85 RBI (Marcell Ozuna and Charlie Blackmon).  His 42 doubles in 2016 ranked tied for third in the American League.

 Cabrera is currently working out at the club’s Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Arizona and will join one of the club’s Minor League affiliates next week.

 

Year

Team

AVG

G

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

BB

IBB

SO

SB

CS

OBP

SLG

OPS

2005

New York Yankees

.211

6

19

1

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

.211

.211

.422

2006

New York Yankees

.280

130

460

75

129

26

2

7

50

56

3

59

12

5

.360

.391

.751

2007

New York Yankees

.273

150

545

66

149

24

8

8

73

43

0

68

13

5

.327

.391

.718

2008

New York Yankees

.249

129

414

42

103

12

1

8

37

29

5

58

9

2

.301

.341

.642

2009

New York Yankees

.274

154

485

66

133

28

1

13

68

43

4

59

10

2

.336

.416

.752

2010

Atlanta Braves

.255

147

458

50

117

27

3

4

42

42

11

64

7

1

.317

.354

.671

2011

Kansas City Royals

.305

155

658

102

201

44

5

18

87

35

3

94

20

10

.339

.470

.809

2012

San Francisco Giants

.346

113

459

84

159

25

10

11

60

36

4

63

13

5

.390

.516

.906

2013

Toronto Blue Jays

.279

88

344

39

96

15

2

3

30

23

0

47

2

2

.322

.360

.682

2014

Toronto Blue Jays

.301

139

568

81

171

35

3

16

73

43

3

67

6

2

.351

.458

.809

2015

Chicago White Sox

.273

158

629

70

172

36

2

12

77

40

2

88

3

0

.314

.394

.708

2016

Chicago White Sox

.296

151

591

70

175

42

5

14

86

47

2

69

2

0

.345

.455

.800

2017

Chicago White Sox

.295

98

397

54

117

17

0

13

56

25

1

52

0

0

.336

.436

.772

Kansas City Royals

.269

58

223

24

60

13

2

4

29

11

0

22

1

2

.303

.399

.702

Major League Totals

.286

1676

6250

824

1786

344

44

131

768

473

38

812

98

36

.335

.418

.753

RELATED CONTENT

Cavs Getting Ready For Game 5 John Dorsey Ain’t Talking! Got Melk-“y”? We Do! Cavs Beat Pacers, Tie Series At 2-2 Remembering Coach Earle Bruce Former Massillon and Ohio State Coach Dies