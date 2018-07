The MLB Non Waivers trading deadline is July 31. Here are a few targets for the Tribe. The Indians are obviously in need of bullpen help but could also be in the market for a few position players as well.

Adrian Beltre – Texas 3B

BA – .288

R – 20

HR – 4

RBI – 26

Curtis Granderson – Tor OF

BA – .241

R – 32

RBI – 28

Adam Jones – Bal OF

BA – .278

R – 36

HR – 10

RBI – 33

Manny Machado – Bal SS

BA – .314

R – 46

HR – 23

RBI – 63