A Canton motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Franklin Township in Tuscarawas County on Sunday afternoon.

24-year-old John Graham was killed when he tried to go around a pickup truck backing into a pull off area near Beach City Lake on Route 93.

The bike slammed into the back of the truck.

Another motorcyclist from Tallmadge traveling with Graham could not stop either and hit the tailgate area of the truck.

He’s hospitalized at Aultman.