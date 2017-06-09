Trump Advisor Claims Comey Vindicates Trump Bruce LeVell, Trump Adviser, and Executive Director of National Diversity Coalition was overall, pleased with former FBI Director James Comey’s performance before the Senate yesterday. http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Trump-Adviser-Bruce-LeVell-on-Comey-Testimony-W-Gary-Rivers-6-9-17.mp3 Related Content Have You Been to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo? Can Hurting Children Find Healing at Area Horse Fa... “2nd annual Steps of Change event is This Sa... Free Family Fest This Weekend at Canton Museum of ... Big Shot Bracket Challenge Winner! “Girls On The Run” Event is This Satur...