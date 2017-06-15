Trump Calls For Calm, But Politicians Are Jittery After Yesterday’s Shooting

Political Analyst and Talk show host, Ethan Bearman spoke with Gary Rivers this morning about the Shootings in Virginia yesterday.

The shooter, it now appears, was an avid anti-Republican having made many social media posts, critical of the Trump Administration and other conservatives.

President Trump called Wednesday for Americans to come together in the aftermath of a “terrible” shooting outside Washington, D.C. that wounded a Republican member of Congress and others.  “We may have our differences but we do well in times like these to remember everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because, above all, they love our country,” Trump said during a statement delivered in the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

