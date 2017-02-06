Trump Protests Reach Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 6, 2017) – About 400 people showed up to a protest near the courthouse in Canton Sunday afternoon, opposing President Donald Trump’s travel ban and plans to build a border wall.

It featured multiple speakers of all faiths, standing up for the rights of immigrants, with similar messages about inclusion and welcoming Muslims.

Two of the speakers were Afghan refugees, who talked about their journey and how much they appreciate the country.

Rabbi Jon Adland of Temple Israel was one of the organizers. He was pleasantly surprised as they were only expecting about 50 people to come out.

He says they will meet again to develop a plan of action and figure out where to go from here.