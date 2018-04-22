For once this year the critics, the paying customers and even me, are in general agreement that this movie…falls well short of what the producers had hoped.

I thought the premise was fun for a teen-oriented slasher/horror movie.

It’s the kid game, truth or dare! Only if you you don’t tell the truth — you die….and if you do tell the truth you end up dying to..so what the heck?

The fun part for the kids, I suspect, is that those who play the game have to tell truths that…well, their friend’s don’t necessarily want revealed to everyone…making everyone in the cast on edge.

The plot was pretty predictable and cheesy….

I honestly was hoping for a bit more “scare”.

So without the jump-out-of-your-seat moments….and not caring who lived and who died….well, there was not much to root for.

The good news…or bad news…is, of course, they set up the ending in case anyone wants to make a sequel.

It’s Hollywood. Of course, they’ll make a sequel. If they can make 8 Police Acadamies..they can make 2 Truth or Dare’s.

I give it 2 out of 5 stars.

I’m sure there’s a tween or two who loved it.

