NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – As cleanup continues from weekend flash flooding in Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties, it doesn’t appear the damage will rise to the level of a disaster declaration.

The Tuscarawas County EMA had just over a dozen homes damaged by flood waters in and near the village of Roswell.

It’s mostly basement damage.

A wall did collapse in one home.

And, you’ll recall, a woman was swept away and killed by flash flood waters on Friday night.

For a disaster declaration to be declared, county EMA Director Alex McCarthy says at least 25 homes will normally have first floor damage.

Still, he says volunteer organizations may be able to come in and help with cleanup.