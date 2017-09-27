More TWEET Room? Yes!

Can’t fit all your thoughts into 140 characters on Twitter? Great news – the platform is trying something new and expanding the length to 280 characters. Why? In a blog post, the company wrote they were expanding tweet character limits for “a small group” of users who tweet in languages that had trouble trying to fit everything in.

“We understand…there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters – we felt it, too,” Twitter product manager, Aliza Rosen, wrote. “But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint.”

For the moment, a limited number of users will be able to ‘expand their thoughts,’ but if all goes well, it’ll soon be online for the rest of us. Happy tweeting!