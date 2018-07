Lebron’s Decision 3.0 affects Twitter. The Lakers Twitter account rose by nearly 47,000 on the day following Lebron James’ announcement to join Lakers, the Cavs dropped by a whopping 3,835.

Oh, and hey, if it’s a national thing it’s only going to get worse for the Cavs considering the Heat’s twitter account lost nearly 300,000 following his move back to Cleveland in 2014. So it’s safe to say that the “King” of social media is also Lebron James.