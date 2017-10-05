Two Canton Officers Exposed to Heroin

Two Canton police officers were being treated at Mercy last night, after coming in contact with what’s believed to be heroin… One officer observed a white powder on 32-year-old Tyrone Butler’s clothing after pulling the domestic violence suspect over in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE at around 7 last evening… Canton police say there was a struggle between the two as the officer tried to remove Butler from the vehicle; that’s when the officer felt the effects of the powder… The officer self-administered Naloxone with the aid of his partner.