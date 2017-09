CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Two more guilty pleas as part of that big drug sweep in Stark County back in July that netted a dozen arrests.

46-year-old Jeremy Smith and 34-year-old Megan McGraw are the latest to plead guilty.

Four others in the alleged drug ring had done so earlier.

All will be sentenced later.

Most of those arrested had faced Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and other drug-related charges.